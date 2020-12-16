Carol Johnson Death -Dead – Obituary : Carol R. Johnson has Died .

Carol Johnson Death -Dead – Obituary : Carol R. Johnson has Died .

Carol R. Johnson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 15. 2020.

Beals + Thomas @bealsandthomas B+T would like to take a moment to remember and honor the late Carol R. Johnson. Johnson founded one of the largest woman-owned landscape architecture practices in the United States. She served as a role model for women in the industry. Learn more: http://bit.ly/3aaEAvT

