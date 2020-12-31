Carol Mayer Death -Obituary – Dead : Carol Mayer has Died .
Carol Mayer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 31. 2020.
ABC Brisbane December 14 at 5:07 AM · R.I.P. Carol Mayer The Cairns burns survivor and advocate sadly passed away on the weekend. Ms Mayer, who would have turned 54 today, had been battling cancer. Rest in peace. Earlier this year Ms Mayer posed for photographer Brian Cassey for the Portrait of Humanity project. You can read more about it here: ab.co/30FALsP : Brian Cassey
