Carol Penner Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Carol Penner, longtime @BrockUCHYS Administrative Coordinator has Died .

Carol Penner, longtime @BrockUCHYS Administrative Coordinator has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

“This is a great loss to our Faculty,” says Ingrid Makus, #FOSS Dean about the passing of Carol Penner, longtime @BrockUCHYS Administrative Coordinator. “Carol is irreplaceable. She will be deeply missed. Our deepest condolences to her family and friends.” https://t.co/OtS1zTyHA1 — Brock Social Science (@BrockUFOSS) February 3, 2021

