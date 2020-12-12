Carol Sutton Death -Obituary – Dead : Carol Sutton of New Orleans has Died .

Carol Sutton has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.

On behalf of the QUEEN SUGAR family, we celebrate the life of the stellar Carol Sutton. It was our honor to welcome this veteran actress of stage + screen to our show as Aunt Martha in Episode 409, “Stare at the Same Fires.” We bless her. May she rise and rest in peace and power. pic.twitter.com/OMbRExLvMz — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 12, 2020

Tributes

Wendell Pierce @WendellPierce wrote

A legend in theater & film from New Orleans has passed away. Carol Sutton had over 100 film and television credits along with a lifelong presence in the theater community.She was a mentor to us all and her work by example built a career on par with Maggie Smith. RIP beloved Carol.

Rest In Peace to Ms. Sutton. She was just in Lovecraft Country, and she’s blessed us for a long time.

Micheline Maynard wrote

You were in Ray together. I’m so sorry to hear she has joined the ancestors. She leaves behind a glorious body of work.

Charlene Wilson wrote

Dang!! Just rewatched The Help with her in it. She was a familiar face in a lot of movies.

Ann Walters wrote

Absolutely heartbroken. So honored to have worked with her. Such a class act and amazing talent and person.

Fitz wrote

Carol Sutton. Legend. Such an amazing talent with exquisite grace. It was an honor to direct this episode she joined @ava’s #QueenSugar. Her pivotal character Aunt Martha brought light & truth. Rest in your beautiful power Queen Carol.

Tia Blassingame wrote

“Among actors in New Orleans, there was Carol Sutton – and there was everybody else,” said David Cuthbert, a retired Times-Picayune critic. “She opened her mouth, and out came truth. Wherever she was on stage, that was center stage.”

Jamie Montelepre wrote

Brad Richard wrote

About a year ago (seems like a decade), Tim and I went to an amazing 50-year reunion & celebration of The Dashiki Project Theater. Carol Sutton’s presence filled the house, but it felt like her performance made room for her fellow actors, the audience, everyone. Rest in Power.

MYFAM Productions wrote

Carol Sutton, an acclaimed New Orleans actress who appeared in dozens of stage productions, movies and television shows during a career spanning a half-century, died Thursday of complications of coronavirus . She was 76.

LowKey wrote

