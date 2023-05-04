“Carol Vorderman snaps” : Janice Dickinson receives a sharp response from Carol Vorderman on I’m A Celeb (Spoiler Alert)

I’m A Celeb SPOILER: Carol Vorderman SNAPS at Janice Dickinson while Helen Flanagan gets close to breaking point before terrifying camp storm

The jungle is known for being a tough environment to live in, and tensions finally boiled over for the celebrities on the latest episode of I’m A Celebrity… South Africa. The campmates were pushed to their limits as they struggled to deal with the reality of jungle living, with some reaching breaking point.

Carol Vorderman and Janice Dickinson were the first to lose their cool, getting into a heated argument over camp chores. The tension between the two celebrities had been building for some time, and it finally reached its boiling point as they clashed over washing up. As Fatima Whitbread attempted to rally the campmates into doing their daily tasks, Janice complained that she wasn’t receiving any help, singling out Carol for not helping with the washing up immediately. This prompted Carol to sarcastically quip back, “Did you? Oh well. Oh, great. Well done Janice.”

Meanwhile, Helen Flanagan was also struggling to deal with the pressures of jungle life. She and Paul Burrell volunteered to take on a dreaded trial, with Helen hoping to prove that she had improved since her last appearance on the show. However, the challenge proved to be too much for both of them, as they were bombarded with creepy crawlies, critters, and slime while trying to navigate an escape room-style challenge. The pair were left shrieking in horror as they attempted to complete the trial, with both looking close to having a meltdown.

After completing the trial, Paul surprised his fellow campmates by flashing a tattoo on his bottom. The tattoo featured a dragon and Chinese inking that read “Made In Britain.” When asked if he had ever shown the Queen his tattoos, Paul insisted he had not but revealed that Princess Diana had said, “Oh, cheeky.”

Despite the fun and frolics, the campmates were soon brought back to the reality of jungle life as a huge storm rolled into camp. Janice was left terrified as lightning cracked over their heads, and Georgia Toffolo remarked that it was a “big bad storm.” Helen looked close to tears as the storm rumbled in, and the campmates sprang into action to keep their belongings dry. Despite the drama, Phil Tufnell remained undeterred, remarking that they “work very well as a team.”

In the jungle, tensions can quickly escalate, and the latest episode of I’m A Celebrity… South Africa proved just how tough it can be to live in such an environment. From arguments over camp chores to terrifying storms, the celebrities were pushed to their limits as they struggled to cope with jungle life. With more challenges and drama still to come, it remains to be seen how they will continue to handle the pressures of the jungle.

News Source : By Rebecca Lawrence For Mailonline

