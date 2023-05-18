1. #SEOstrategy

FBPE Journalist Ordered to Pay £2.4 Million in Costs

Carole Cadwalladr, a journalist favoured by the Follow Back, Pro EU movement, has been ordered to pay approximately £2.4 million in costs after making accusations about Arron Banks’ ties to Russia. The costs, which total around £1.6 million for both sides, were awarded by a judge, who ruled that Cadwalladr must pay 60% of Banks’ costs and 100% of her own.

Banks, who was celebrating in Rome at the time of the ruling, declared the decision a “great result” and promised to “celebrate like it’s the last days of Rome.” The self-proclaimed “bad boy of Brexit” has had some earlier setbacks but considers this a significant victory.

Cadwalladr may have to turn to a crowdfunder to cover the costs.

What happened with Carole Cadwalladr and Arron Banks?

Carole Cadwalladr made claims about Arron Banks’ ties to Russia, and Banks took legal action against her. The costs have now come through, with Cadwalladr having to pay for 60% of Banks’ costs as well as 100% of her own.

How much will Carole Cadwalladr have to pay?

The total costs for both sides are in the region of £1.6 million each, meaning Cadwalladr’s costs could be around £2.4 million.

What did Arron Banks say about the outcome?

Arron Banks declared the outcome a “great result” and said he was celebrating in Rome, enjoying his view of the Colosseum.

Has Arron Banks had any previous setbacks?

Yes, he has had some earlier setbacks, but this outcome is considered a win for him.

Will Carole Cadwalladr be able to fundraise to pay for the costs?

It is uncertain whether Cadwalladr will be able to fundraise to cover the costs.

