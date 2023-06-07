Carolina Bids Farewell to Ron Miller: 78-Year-Old Passes Away, Funeral to be Held

Carolina Mourns Loss of Ron Miller at 78

Ron Miller, a beloved member of the Carolina community, passed away at the age of 78 on Wednesday. He was a dedicated educator, coach, and mentor to countless students throughout his career.

Miller spent over three decades teaching and coaching at Carolina High School, where he inspired generations of students both on and off the field. His passion for education and athletics was evident in his work, and he was widely respected by his colleagues and students alike.

In addition to his work in education, Miller was also an active member of the community. He volunteered his time with numerous organizations, including the local youth soccer league and the Carolina Historical Society.

Miller’s funeral will be held on Sunday at First Baptist Church in Carolina, where he was a longtime member. The service will be open to the public, and all who knew and loved Miller are invited to attend.

The Carolina community mourns the loss of Ron Miller, but his legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched throughout his life. Rest in peace, Ron.

Ron Miller legacy Ron Miller life story Ron Miller family and friends Ron Miller funeral arrangements Ron Miller tribute and condolences