Carolina Panthers’ Safety Unit Looks Strong for 2022 Season with Addition of Vonn Bell and Eric Rowe

During the offseason program, the Carolina Panthers’ safety unit has proven to be one of the deepest positions on the defensive depth chart. The team signed Vonn Bell and Eric Rowe in free agency, and drafted rookie safety Jammie Robinson in the fifth round of April’s draft. With Bell and Rowe’s experience, the Panthers have not only bolstered their numbers at the position but also their proven depth in the defensive backfield. Safety coach Bert Watts praised the group’s professionalism and leadership. The starters are Bell and Xavier Woods, while versatile role players include Jeremy Chinn, Rowe, and Sam Franklin. Rookie Robinson could be a useful filler at multiple spots if he develops quickly. Finally, Vernon Scott and Myles Dorn will compete in training camp for a roster spot.

