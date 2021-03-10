Caroline Aherne Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Caroline Aherne has Died.
Caroline Mary Aherne was an English comedian, writer and actress, best known for performing as the acerbic chat show host Mrs Merton, in various roles in The Fast Show, and as Denise in The Royle Family, a series which she co-wrote. She won BAFTA awards for her work on The Mrs Merton Show and The Royle Family.
Born: December 24, 1963, Ealing, London, United Kingdom
Died: July 2, 2016, Timperley, United Kingdom
Date of burial: July 14, 2016
Spouse: Peter Hook (m. 1994–1997)
Alma mater: Liverpool Polytechnic
