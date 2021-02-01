Caroline Grifnée Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Caroline Grifnée has Died .

Caroline Grifnée has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 1. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Today we mourn the loss of Caroline Grifnée, our former colleague and Eurocup Mégane Trophy driver, but also a successful team manager in Formula Renault 3.5 Series and Renault e.dams sporting manager. She will be sorely missed and we all think of her family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/8UgwqAnlx9 — Renault Sport Series (@RenaultSpSeries) February 1, 2021

Renault Sport Series @RenaultSpSeries Today we mourn the loss of Caroline Grifnée, our former colleague and Eurocup Mégane Trophy driver, but also a successful team manager in Formula Renault 3.5 Series and Renault e.dams sporting manager. She will be sorely missed and we all think of her family and loved ones.

NOTICE.