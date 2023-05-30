Caroline Mawhinney bio: Caroline Mawhinney: A Brief Introduction

17-Year-Old Caroline Mawhinney Takes the Show Jumping World by Storm

At 17 years old, most high school kids are thinking about homework, dating, and driver’s licenses. American show jumper Caroline Mawhinney? She’s got bigger fish to fry.

Building a Partnership

Last week, Team Eye Candy, helmed by Mendoza, Mawhinney and Amy Millar, rode away with the win at MLSJ Vancouver at Thunderbird Show Park, the first phase of the 2023 Major League season. What’s more: Mawhinney, along with her coach, operate the training and sales business Triple M Farms at their home bases in Lexington, Kentucky and Wellington, Florida.

“We’ve kind of made a program [and] I think we’ve really built a partnership together,” Mawhinney says. “I’ve always really looked up to [Jessica] as a rider and a person.”

“It’s lucky she rides well too,” jokes Mendoza. “That helps.”

A Natural Under Pressure

Despite her own young age, however, coping with pressure on the competition field is something Mawhinney comes by honestly. She’s also been doing for years. “Both my parents were pretty good athletes, and it does kind of run in my family. I think [we all perform] well [under] pressure,” says the America rider.

That may be an understatement. Mawhinney grew up playing baseball, basketball, lacrosse, soccer, and volleyball; she was also a member of the track and swimming teams. “I think growing up, and always having to deliver performances at playoffs and things, not just with riding, has really helped [me] adapt, [and] tune out the pressure.”

Rising to the Occasion

At MLSJ Vancouver, the junior rider did just that for Eye Candy, jumping double clear aboard her 16-year-old SBS mare, Bacara D’Archonfosse. (Mendoza was also double clear with OO Seven De L’equipe). Not bad for a 17-year-old MLSJ rookie at her first five-star team event. Ever.

“You’re going to be nervous no matter what if you’re stepping up to a new level,” Mawhinney reflects, adding that the confidence she feels in her system, her horses, and her coach makes all the difference.

“[When you have that] reassurance behind you, [you] know that you just have to ride the same way that you always do [in order to] deliver good performances.”

Looking to the Future

As for what’s next, Mawhinney is looking forward to competing in more MLSJ events and building her business with Mendoza. “I think it’s just a matter of taking it one step at a time, and just really focusing on the team and the horses, and everything else will kind of fall into place,” she says.

With her talent, work ethic, and partnership with Mendoza, there’s no doubt that Mawhinney is set to achieve great things in the show jumping world. And who knows? Maybe one day she’ll be sipping champagne on the winner’s podium, after all.

