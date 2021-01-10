Caroly Wilcox Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : legendary Muppet builder/designer Caroly Wilcox has Died .
legendary Muppet builder/designer Caroly Wilcox has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
We’re heartbroken to learn that legendary Muppet builder/designer Caroly Wilcox has passed away.
We are forever grateful for the magic she brought to the Muppet world ❤️ pic.twitter.com/s8fyR96YCD
— Muppet History (@HistoryMuppet) January 10, 2021
