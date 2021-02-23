Carolyn Eaton of Missouri Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :The body of an unidentified white female was found off Interstate 40 in Williams, Arizona.
Death Notice for Today February 22. 2021
The body of an unidentified white female was found off Interstate 40 in Williams, Arizona, according to the following statements posted on social media on February 22. 2021.
Help ID Me 11h · #IDENTIFIED Forty years ago, on Valentine’s Day, the body of an unidentified white female was found off Interstate 40 in Williams, Arizona. Thanks to the efforts of the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, the Jane Doe commonly referred to as “Valentine Sally” has now been identified as 17-year-old Carolyn Eaton of Missouri.
Source: Help ID Me – Posts | Facebook
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.