Carolyn Eaton of Missouri Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :The body of an unidentified white female was found off Interstate 40 in Williams, Arizona.

The body of an unidentified white female was found off Interstate 40 in Williams, Arizona, according to the following statements posted on social media on February 22. 2021.

Help ID Me 11h · #IDENTIFIED Forty years ago, on Valentine’s Day, the body of an unidentified white female was found off Interstate 40 in Williams, Arizona. Thanks to the efforts of the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, the Jane Doe commonly referred to as “Valentine Sally” has now been identified as 17-year-old Carolyn Eaton of Missouri.

Source: Help ID Me – Posts | Facebook

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.