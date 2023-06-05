“Carpiles receives a punch to the face during his visit to Carabobo, causing a viral video sensation”







Capriles’s Controversial Visit to Carabobo

Capriles’s visit to Carabobo was marred by an incident that quickly went viral on social media. During his visit, he received a punch to the face that caused a lot of controversy and outrage among his supporters. The video of the incident quickly spread on the internet, with many people expressing their anger and frustration at the attack.Despite the incident, Capriles continued with his visit and spoke to his supporters, urging them to remain calm and peaceful. He also thanked them for their continued support and encouraged them to stay strong in the face of adversity.The incident has sparked a lot of debate and discussion on social media, with many people calling for justice and for the person responsible to be brought to justice. Others have expressed their support for Capriles and denounced the attack as a cowardly act of violence.