Carrick man charged in connection with Swissvale shooting that left two victims injured

Posted on May 26, 2023

Bryan Perkins-Jiles shooting : Carrick man charged in connection with Swissvale shooting that left multiple victims injured

After multiple gunshot victims were reported early Friday morning in Swissvale, a Carrick man has been charged in connection with the shooting. Responding to the 2100 block of Noble Street, Swissvale Police found two men who had been shot and a third man with gunshot wounds who drove himself to a hospital. Detectives from the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit determined that the third man responsible for the victims’ injuries was Bryan Perkins-Jiles, 36, of Carrick. He has been charged with two counts of criminal attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of person not to possess a firearm, and one count of carrying a firearm without a license. One victim is in critical condition while the other two are stable.

News Source : TribLIVE.com

