Carrick Wigger Death -Dead – Obituary : Carrick Wigger has Died .

Carrick Wigger has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.

Marci Renick is with Carrick Wigger. 1 hr · You made me an Aunt and taught me unconditional love. You are the kindest, brightest, happiest person with a smile that could light up any room. You are unique and one of a kind. You were there for me anytime I needed you without question. You’ve helped mow my yard and helped me with dog rescues. Helped me paint my house and never complained. Life will be a lot less fun, and bright without you in it. I’ll never understand why these things happen. I know my life was blessed every second of everyday that God allowed you to be here. I hope you found the peace you were needing in the arms of Jesus. I’ll miss you always and I’ll love you forever! This is not the way it’s suppose to go. I couldn’t pick 1 picture because 1 picture doesn’t show the life and joy you brought to everyone that knew you and loved you! You never realized what a special person you were Carrick Just for existing. I had so many trips planned. So much left undone. Till I see you again my precious nephew Carrick!