Carrie Smedley Death -Dead – Obituaries: Boys Found Their Mum Dead..
Carrie Smedley has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 27, 2020.
After fostering 103 children, Lynn and Steve Smedley were looking forward to their retirement in a beautiful seaside village in Cornwall when their world was ripped apart by the death of their daughter. Carrie died suddenly in her sleep, and was found by her three young sons. Care worker Lynn, 56, was at work when Steve broke the horrific news to her that day in April, 2017. She says: “I went straight to Carrie’s. I got the boys and brought them home.”
Source: Boys Found Their Mum Dead.. So We Took Them To Live With Us
