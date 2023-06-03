“Carrie’s shopping cost”: Analyzing the Cost of Carrie’s Shopping in the “And Just Like That” Trailer: A Diet Prada Perspective

Gucci, Valentino and More: How Much Does Carrie’s Shopping Cost – And Just Like That Trailer Under the Microscope of Diet Prada

The return of John Corbett and the absence of Kim Cattrall are the first things one notices in the trailer for ‘And Just Like That’. But fashion experts focused elsewhere, as expected. Yesterday, Diet Prada, the fashion watchdog, gave their verdict on the trailer, looking at the cost of Carrie’s outfits.

The Cost of Carrie’s Outfits

In the trailer, we see Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, wearing a range of designer outfits. From the pink Valentino suit to the Gucci leopard print coat, the outfits are stylish and expensive. But just how much do they cost?

Diet Prada did some research and found that the Valentino suit retails for around $6,200, while the Gucci coat costs around $7,500. These are just two outfits, and we can assume that Carrie will wear many more designer clothes in the series.

The Return of Designer Fashion in And Just Like That

The original Sex and the City series was known for its fashion-forward outfits, with Carrie Bradshaw leading the way. The new series seems to be continuing in the same vein, with designer fashion making a comeback.

Some of the designers featured in the trailer include Gucci, Valentino, and Manolo Blahnik. Fans of the original series will be pleased to see that the iconic Manolo Blahnik Hangisi pumps make an appearance.

Diet Prada’s Critique of And Just Like That

Diet Prada is known for their critiques of the fashion industry, and they didn’t hold back when it came to the And Just Like That trailer. They criticized the lack of diversity in the cast and the focus on expensive designer clothes.

The lack of diversity in the cast has been a topic of discussion since the new series was announced. The original series was criticized for its lack of diversity, and it seems that not much has changed in the new series.

Diet Prada also pointed out that the focus on expensive designer clothes is out of touch with the current climate. With the pandemic still affecting many people’s finances, it seems insensitive to flaunt such expensive outfits.

The Importance of Diversity in Fashion

The lack of diversity in the And Just Like That cast is disappointing, but not surprising. The fashion industry has been criticized for its lack of diversity for years, and it seems that not much has changed.

It’s important to have diverse representation in the fashion industry, both on the runway and in media. People want to see themselves represented in the fashion world, and it’s the responsibility of designers and media outlets to provide that.

The Future of And Just Like That

The And Just Like That trailer has sparked a lot of excitement among Sex and the City fans. The return of Carrie Bradshaw and the fashion-forward outfits are sure to be a hit. However, it’s important to consider the critiques made by Diet Prada and others.

The fashion industry is changing, and it’s important for media outlets to keep up. Diversity and inclusivity should be at the forefront of fashion, and it’s up to designers and media outlets to make that happen.

Conclusion

The And Just Like That trailer has given us a glimpse of what’s to come in the new series. The fashion-forward outfits are sure to be a hit, but it’s important to consider the critiques made by Diet Prada and others.

The lack of diversity in the cast and the focus on expensive designer clothes are issues that need to be addressed. The fashion industry is changing, and it’s important for media outlets to keep up.

Overall, the return of Sex and the City is sure to be a hit, but it’s important to keep in mind the importance of diversity and inclusivity in the fashion industry.

News Source : Lebow

Source Link :How much does Carrie’s shopping cost – And Just Like That trailer, under the microscope of Diet Prada/