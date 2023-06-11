Carrollton Ridge neighborhood in Baltimore witnesses shooting resulting in one fatality. today.

Carrollton Ridge neighborhood in Baltimore witnesses shooting resulting in one fatality. today.

Posted on June 11, 2023

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to authorities, a shooting in Southwest Baltimore resulted in the death of one person on Saturday. Police were called to investigate gunfire in the 2000 block of Ashton Street just after 5 p.m. and discovered an unidentified male who had been shot in the chest. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Those with information regarding the shooting are urged to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Anonymous tips are accepted. The CBS Baltimore Staff, a group of experienced journalists, provided this report on CBSBaltimore.com. Thank you for reading CBS NEWS. Sign up for a free account or log in for more features.

  1. Baltimore shooting
  2. Carrollton Ridge shooting
  3. Homicide in Baltimore
  4. Crime in Carrollton Ridge
  5. Gun violence in Baltimore

News Source : CBS Baltimore Staff
Source Link :One person killed following shooting in Baltimore’s Carrollton Ridge neighborhood/

Post Views: 14

Leave a Reply