Carrollton Ridge neighborhood in Baltimore witnesses shooting resulting in one fatality. today.

According to authorities, a shooting in Southwest Baltimore resulted in the death of one person on Saturday. Police were called to investigate gunfire in the 2000 block of Ashton Street just after 5 p.m. and discovered an unidentified male who had been shot in the chest. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Those with information regarding the shooting are urged to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Anonymous tips are accepted.

