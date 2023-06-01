carrot cake recipe: A Tasty and Easy-to-Make Carrot Cake Recipe by Dicle Belul

Delicious Vegan Carrot Cake Recipe: A Perfect Treat for All Occasions
If you are looking for a delicious and healthy dessert that can satisfy your sweet tooth, then you should try this vegan carrot cake recipe. Carrots are not only a great source of vitamin A and other essential nutrients but also add a natural sweetness to the cake. This recipe is easy to make and can be a perfect treat for all occasions.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 1/2 cups grated carrots
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1/2 cup vegetable oil
- 1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce
- 1/4 cup non-dairy milk (such as almond or soy milk)
- 1/4 cup maple syrup or agave nectar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup chopped walnuts or pecans
For the cream cheese frosting:
- 1/2 cup butter, softened
- 8 ounces of cream cheese, softened (feel free to use regular)
- 4 cups powdered sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Instructions:
- Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C) and lightly grease a 9-inch round cake pan.
-
In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt.
-
In a separate bowl, combine the grated carrots, vegetable oil, applesauce, non-dairy milk, maple syrup or agave nectar, and vanilla extract. Mix well.
-
Gradually add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients, stirring until just combined. Avoid overmixing.
-
If using, fold in the chopped walnuts or pecans.
-
Pour the batter into the prepared cake pan and smooth the top with a spatula.
-
Bake for about 35-40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
-
Remove the cake from the oven and let it cool in the pan for about 10 minutes. Then transfer it to a wire rack to cool completely.
-
While the cake is cooling, prepare the cream cheese frosting. In a mixing bowl, beat the vegan butter and cream cheese together until smooth and creamy. Gradually add the powdered sugar and vanilla extract, beating until well combined.
-
Once the cake has cooled, frost the top and sides with the cream cheese frosting.
-
Optionally, garnish with additional grated carrots or chopped nuts.
-
Slice and serve the vegan carrot cake, and enjoy!
This recipe yields a moist and flavorful vegan carrot cake that everyone can enjoy. The combination of spices and nuts enhances the flavor of the cake, while the cream cheese frosting adds a creamy and tangy touch. You can also customize the recipe by adding your favorite ingredients, such as raisins or shredded coconut.
In conclusion, this vegan carrot cake recipe is a perfect treat for all occasions, whether it’s a birthday party or a casual get-together. It’s easy to make, healthy, and delicious, and can be enjoyed by everyone, regardless of their dietary preferences. So, next time you want to indulge in a sweet treat, give this recipe a try and share it with your loved ones. Happy baking!
- Carrot cake recipe
- Easy carrot cake recipe
- Moist carrot cake recipe
- Homemade carrot cake recipe
- Classic carrot cake recipe
News Source : NewsBreak Original
Source Link :Simple and delicious carrot cake recipe | Dicle Belul/