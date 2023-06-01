carrot cake recipe: A Tasty and Easy-to-Make Carrot Cake Recipe by Dicle Belul

Delicious Vegan Carrot Cake Recipe: A Perfect Treat for All Occasions

If you are looking for a delicious and healthy dessert that can satisfy your sweet tooth, then you should try this vegan carrot cake recipe. Carrots are not only a great source of vitamin A and other essential nutrients but also add a natural sweetness to the cake. This recipe is easy to make and can be a perfect treat for all occasions.

Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 cups grated carrots

1 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce

1/4 cup non-dairy milk (such as almond or soy milk)

1/4 cup maple syrup or agave nectar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup chopped walnuts or pecans

For the cream cheese frosting:

1/2 cup butter, softened

8 ounces of cream cheese, softened (feel free to use regular)

4 cups powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C) and lightly grease a 9-inch round cake pan. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. In a separate bowl, combine the grated carrots, vegetable oil, applesauce, non-dairy milk, maple syrup or agave nectar, and vanilla extract. Mix well. Gradually add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients, stirring until just combined. Avoid overmixing. If using, fold in the chopped walnuts or pecans. Pour the batter into the prepared cake pan and smooth the top with a spatula. Bake for about 35-40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Remove the cake from the oven and let it cool in the pan for about 10 minutes. Then transfer it to a wire rack to cool completely. While the cake is cooling, prepare the cream cheese frosting. In a mixing bowl, beat the vegan butter and cream cheese together until smooth and creamy. Gradually add the powdered sugar and vanilla extract, beating until well combined. Once the cake has cooled, frost the top and sides with the cream cheese frosting. Optionally, garnish with additional grated carrots or chopped nuts. Slice and serve the vegan carrot cake, and enjoy!

This recipe yields a moist and flavorful vegan carrot cake that everyone can enjoy. The combination of spices and nuts enhances the flavor of the cake, while the cream cheese frosting adds a creamy and tangy touch. You can also customize the recipe by adding your favorite ingredients, such as raisins or shredded coconut.

In conclusion, this vegan carrot cake recipe is a perfect treat for all occasions, whether it’s a birthday party or a casual get-together. It’s easy to make, healthy, and delicious, and can be enjoyed by everyone, regardless of their dietary preferences. So, next time you want to indulge in a sweet treat, give this recipe a try and share it with your loved ones. Happy baking!

Carrot cake recipe Easy carrot cake recipe Moist carrot cake recipe Homemade carrot cake recipe Classic carrot cake recipe

News Source : NewsBreak Original

Source Link :Simple and delicious carrot cake recipe | Dicle Belul/