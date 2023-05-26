“Carrot Stew Recipe TOTK”: Creating Carrot Stew in Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

How to Make Carrot Stew in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

If you love a nice bowl of stew for dinner, Tears of the Kingdom has got you covered! Carrot stew is not only delicious, but it can also give you a quick speed boost or extra stamina to glide and run around. In this article, we’ll show you how to make carrot stew in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Carrot Stew Recipe in Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

First things first, let’s gather all the ingredients you need to cook carrot stew in Tears of the Kingdom:

Swift carrot or Endura carrot

Tabantha Wheat

Fresh Milk

Goat Butter

Once you have all the ingredients, go into your inventory, hold each one and use them on a cooking pot to make the dish. Depending on whether you use Swift or Endura carrots, the food will either gain a status effect that increases movement speed or boosts stamina. For example, you can make hasty carrot stew with some swift carrots!

However, be careful not to use two items with different status effects in the same dish. Doing this cancels the effects entirely!

How to Get Carrot Stew Ingredients in Tears of the Kingdom

To make carrot stew, you need to gather all the ingredients. Here’s where you can find them:

Swift Carrot: Hateno Village General Store (3357, -2169, 0120)

Endura Carrot: Harvest near cherry blossom trees or from completing the “The Gathering Pirates” quest at East Akkala Stable

Tabantha Wheat: Slice grass patches with a sharp weapon in Tabantha Frontier (-3780, 1352, 0237)

Goat Butter: Hateno Village General Store (3357, -2169, 0120) and Rito Village General Store (-3645, 1820, 0184)

Fresh Milk: Hateno Pasture (3630, -2113, 0178) and Hateno Village General Store (3357, -2169, 0120)

Check out the screenshots below for each location we described.



Location of Swift Carrot in Tears of the Kingdom



Location of Endura Carrot in Tears of the Kingdom



Location of Tabantha Wheat in Tears of the Kingdom



Location of Goat Butter in Tears of the Kingdom



Location of Fresh Milk in Tears of the Kingdom

Many of these items are available at the Hateno Village General Store, with Tabantha Wheat requiring you to explore Tabantha Frontier. Just be prepared to spend some money, as the store items cost 12-16 rupees each!

Conclusion

Carrot stew is a delicious and nutritious dish that can give you a speed boost or extra stamina in Tears of the Kingdom. With this recipe, you can make it easily and quickly. Just remember to gather all the ingredients and use them carefully to avoid cancelling the status effects. Happy cooking!

