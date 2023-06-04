“Carry Knives”: The Knives I Carry the Most: My Top 5 Picks

My Top 5 Most Carried Knives

As a knife enthusiast and collector, I always have a few favorite knives that I carry with me wherever I go. These knives are not only practical tools for everyday tasks, but also pieces of art that I enjoy admiring and using. Here are my top 5 most carried knives.

1. Spyderco Paramilitary 2

The Spyderco Paramilitary 2 is a classic folding knife that has been a favorite among knife enthusiasts for years. It features a 3.4-inch blade made of CPM-S30V steel, which is known for its excellent edge retention and corrosion resistance. The blade has a full flat grind, which makes it great for slicing and cutting tasks.

The handle is made of G-10 material and has a comfortable grip. It also features a compression lock, which is one of the most secure locking mechanisms in the market. This knife is easy to carry with its pocket clip, and it has a great balance between durability, functionality, and design.

2. Benchmade Bugout

The Benchmade Bugout is a lightweight and versatile knife that is perfect for everyday carry. It features a 3.24-inch blade made of CPM-S30V steel, which is a high-quality steel that is easy to sharpen and maintain. The blade has a drop-point shape, which makes it great for slicing and piercing tasks.

The handle is made of Grivory and has a comfortable grip. It also features a Axis lock, which is a reliable locking mechanism that is easy to use with one hand. This knife is incredibly lightweight and has a slim profile, making it easy to carry in your pocket or backpack.

3. Kershaw Leek

The Kershaw Leek is a sleek and elegant knife that is perfect for those who prefer a more discreet look. It features a 3-inch blade made of Sandvik 14C28N steel, which is a high-performance steel that is easy to sharpen and maintain. The blade has a modified drop-point shape, which makes it great for everyday tasks.

The handle is made of 410 stainless steel and has a slim profile. It also features a frame lock, which is a secure locking mechanism that is easy to use with one hand. This knife is incredibly lightweight and has a deep-carry pocket clip, making it easy to carry in your pocket without drawing attention.

4. CRKT Pilar

The CRKT Pilar is a small and rugged knife that is perfect for those who prefer a more minimalist design. It features a 2.4-inch blade made of 8Cr13MoV steel, which is a budget-friendly steel that is easy to sharpen and maintain. The blade has a flat grind, which makes it great for everyday tasks.

The handle is made of stainless steel and has a comfortable grip. It also features a frame lock, which is a secure locking mechanism that is easy to use with one hand. This knife is incredibly compact and has a deep-carry pocket clip, making it easy to carry in your pocket or backpack.

5. Cold Steel Recon 1

The Cold Steel Recon 1 is a heavy-duty knife that is perfect for those who need a reliable tool for tough jobs. It features a 4-inch blade made of CTS-XHP steel, which is a high-performance steel that is tough and durable. The blade has a clip-point shape, which makes it great for tactical and survival tasks.

The handle is made of G-10 material and has a comfortable grip. It also features a Tri-Ad lock, which is one of the strongest locking mechanisms in the market. This knife is incredibly sturdy and has a pocket clip, making it easy to carry in your pocket or on your belt.

Conclusion

These are my top 5 most carried knives, each with its unique features and design. Whether you prefer a classic folding knife or a heavy-duty tactical knife, there is a knife out there for everyone. Remember to always carry a knife responsibly and safely, and enjoy the beauty and functionality of these amazing tools.

