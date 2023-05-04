“Carson City crash” Today : Identification of Women from Reno who Died in a Carson City Accident

Two Reno Women Killed in Carson City Crash

On April 23, two Reno women lost their lives in a fatal accident at the intersection of East William Street and North Saliman Road in Carson City. The Nevada State Police have now identified the victims as Korina Adams, 27, and Destiny Darling, 28.

The women were passengers in an orange Toyota Corolla hatchback driven by 26-year-old Gustavo Caldera of Sparks. An unidentified third adult female was also a passenger in the vehicle. At the time of the crash, Caldera was eluding Carson City sheriff’s deputies.

The Toyota entered the intersection of East William and North Saliman against a red light and collided with a black Jeep Cherokee making a left turn. Sadly, Adams and Darling died at the scene of the accident.

Caldera, the driver of the Jeep, and the unidentified occupant of the Toyota were all transported to a nearby hospital for injuries. Caldera was later arrested by Douglas County deputies and booked into the Carson City jail.

This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of reckless driving and the importance of obeying traffic signals. The consequences of disregarding traffic laws can be devastating and life-changing. It is crucial that all drivers take responsibility for their actions behind the wheel and prioritize safety on the road.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to the families and loved ones of Korina Adams and Destiny Darling during this difficult time. May they find comfort and strength in the support of their community and the memories of their loved ones.

News Source : Brett McGinness

Source Link :2 Reno women killed in Carson City crash identified/