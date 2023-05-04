“Carson City police chase” Today : Man’s attempt to evade police in Carson City results in 2 fatalities and 2 hospitalizations.

Two Dead After Car Chase Ends in Fatal Crash in Carson City, Nevada

Two people are dead after Nevada State Police say the driver of a car they were chasing crashed into another car while trying to evade police.

The Incident

Police say that on April 23 at around 10:00 p.m., Nevada State Police were called for a reported crash at the intersection of East William Street and North Saliman Road in Carson City.

They determined that an orange Toyota Corolla hatchback driven by 26-year-old Gustavo Caldera of Sparks was actively attempting to evade police and traveling east on East William Street approaching the intersection of North Saliman Road. He had three women in the car with him while he was attempting to flee.

Police did not say why Caldera was attempting to flee.

The Crash

While he was attempting to escape, a black Jeep Cheroke was traveling west on East William Street and making a left turn onto North Saliman Road.

Caldera, still attempting to avoid police, ran a red light and struck the Jeep. Caldera and the driver of the Jeep, who was not named, were taken to the hospital with varying degrees of injury.

Two of the female occupants of the Toyota succumbed to their injuries and were declared dead at the scene. They have been identified as 27-year-old Korina Adams of Reno, and 28-year-old Destiny Darling, also of Reno.

The Aftermath

Caldera was arrested by Douglas County Deputies and booked into the Carson City jail on pending charges.

