“Carson Garrett: A Force to be Reckoned with on Survivor 44”

Survivor 44’s Carson Garrett has undoubtedly played one of the best social and strategic games in the show’s history. He has built strong relationships with almost all the jury members and won an immunity challenge, making him a formidable opponent going into the finale.

The NASA engineering student has dominated the middle game with his numerous game-changing moves, and his lies have been strictly strategic, earning him allies without burning bridges. Despite his under-the-radar deception, Carson is one of the most sensible castaways in Survivor 44 and the peacemaker within the iconic Tika three.

One of his notable moves was his decision to align with Carolyn and Yam Yam over Helen and Sarah early on in the game. Emotional players are often easier to manipulate as the season progresses, which is likely why Carson made this decision. His plan was successful in the long run as the trio is still intact in Survivor 44’s final episode.

However, Carson’s real challenge will be making it to the final three, which depends on the final immunity challenge and the infamous final four fire-making challenge. Carolyn, his closest ally, has admitted that she does not want to sit next to him at the end, making him a target the past two episodes.

Speculations among Survivor fans suggest that the final four fire-making challenge will impact Carson’s game in one way or another. Ominous shots of the campfire being reflected in Carson’s glasses seem too coincidental, and many believe that this is foreshadowing something monumental to come.

Whether he wins or loses, it is inferred that Carson will take part in the final four fire-making challenge, either knocking him out of the running entirely or adding yet another spectacular feat to his Survivor resume. Winning the infamous final four fire-making challenge may be what Carson needs to assert his dominance and take home the title of “Sole Survivor.” However, we will have to wait and see.

