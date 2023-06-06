“Carter’s baby sleep and play” : Pack of 3 Simple Joys by Carter’s Baby Boys’ Cotton Footed Sleep and Play

Pack of 3 Simple Joys by Carter’s Baby Boys’ Cotton Footed Sleep and Play Sets



Price: $27.50

(as of Jun 06,2023 23:50:16 UTC – Details)





As a new parent, you know that outfit changes are a frequent occurrence. That’s why the 3-pack cotton footless sleep and play suits with a zip front closure are a game changer. These suits make outfit changes easier than ever before, and the whimsical designs will make your little one the talk of the town. The ankle-to-chin zipper with a snap-over tab ensures that they will stay snug and secure all night long.

The full-zip closures on these suits promise easy outfit changes, which is a relief for parents who are always on the go. Whether you’re dealing with a diaper blowout or a messy feeding, these suits make it easy to quickly change your little one’s outfit and get back to your day. The zipper closure also ensures that your baby stays warm and cozy throughout the night, without any drafts or chilliness.

The 3-pack cotton footless sleep and play suits are made with trusted Carter’s quality. Carter’s is a brand that parents know and love for their high-quality baby clothing. With every day low prices and hassle-free tag less packaging, these suits are exclusively for Amazon members. You can trust that you’re getting a great value for your money, without any added hassle.

It’s important to note that these suits are also designed with your baby’s comfort in mind. The footless design allows for easy movement, which is important for babies who are learning to crawl and walk. The fold-over cuffs, featured only on sizes preemie and newborn, provide added warmth and protection for your baby’s delicate skin. The product sizes 0-3M, 3-6M, and 6-9M do not feature fold-over cuffs, but they are still designed with your baby’s comfort in mind.

Overall, the 3-pack cotton footless sleep and play suits with a zip front closure are a must-have for new parents. With their whimsical designs, easy outfit changes, and trusted Carter’s quality, you can rest assured that your baby will be comfortable and stylish all night long. These suits are also a great value for your money, and the exclusive Amazon member pricing makes them even more affordable. Don’t wait any longer to add these suits to your baby’s wardrobe – you won’t regret it!



