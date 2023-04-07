Cartoonist Bruce Petty dies at 93, mourned by journalists and readers

The passing of celebrated cartoonist Bruce Petty, aged 93, has left journalists and readers grieving.

The art world mourns the loss of Bruce Petty, an award-winning cartoonist and animator who passed away at 93 years old. Petty, born in Melbourne’s Doncaster district in 1929, began his art career at the age of 20 and became one of Australia’s most celebrated cartoonists. Petty’s illustrations graced local and international publications, including The Age, The Australian, The New Yorker, Esquire, Punch, and The Bulletin. He was the first cartoonist for The Australian, and his illustrations appeared in The Age for four decades. Petty was most renowned for his political cartoons, but his talents extended beyond this realm, and he won an Oscar in 1977 for his animated film Leisure, which espoused the importance of leisure time in society.

Petty made several other projects, including Global Haywire, which won him an Australian Film Institute award for best director in 2007. In 2008, Petty explained that the film was a critique on post-colonial behavior. His “doodle-bomb” cartoons and characters illustrated the story because “real people often react badly to bad news.”

Petty’s Life and Works

Petty’s contributions to journalism earned him several accolades, including a lifetime achievement award at the 2010 Melbourne Press Club Quill Awards. The Australian Cartoonists Association inducted him into their hall of fame in 2014, and two years later, he received the Walkley award for the most excellent contribution to journalism.

Journalist John Spooner described Petty’s political cartoon book Australia Fair as having been “an inspiration for every Australian young cartoonist.” Petty’s work was hugely influential and ambitious, as he explained in a 2008 interview with AAP. “It’s hugely ambitious obviously,” he said. “It’s sort of an extension of what I’ve been doing for years in newspaper form—the little rectangle with two-dimensional black lines on it. And this is similar, with a pretty extravagant proposition, but with the script behind it from experts and students, not just myself.”

Petty’s legacy is one of a relentlessly creative and ambitious artist who pushed boundaries and contributed significantly to journalism and the art world. His passing leaves a considerable void in the artistic community and will undoubtedly be felt far beyond the shores of Australia.