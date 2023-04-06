Cartoonist Bruce Petty dies at 93

Bruce Petty, a cartoonist who won an Academy Award, passed away at the age of 93.

Australian Cartoonist Bruce Petty Passes Away at 93

Australian artist Bruce Petty, who was known for his work as a cartoonist, filmmaker, and satirist, has passed away at the age of 93. His family confirmed that Petty died peacefully in his sleep.

Early Life and Career

Born in Doncaster in Melbourne’s northeast in 1929, Petty began his art career in 1949 at an animation studio in Box Hill. Petty later gained international recognition when his works were published in magazines such as The New Yorker and Esquire while he was travelling overseas. He then returned to Australia to establish himself as a prominent political cartoonist, working for The Age and The Australian.

Cartooning Career

Petty was known for his sharp satire of Australian and world politics. His artwork peeled back the curtain on the machinery of politics, and his trademark scribble-style drawings tackled the news of the day. “I suppose it is traditional that political cartoonists take on people with power in the community,” Petty said in his bio for The Age. “There is now even more important, more anonymous, figures who run our global, corporate world… We [cartoonists] keep drawing politicians, but the real power is often with a different set of people. We draw them as a vague, ominous people.”

Petty began working at The Age in 1977, producing a weekly cartoon for more than three decades. In 1977, Petty won an Academy Award for his short film Leisure, although according to Petty he never received the statuette. “When I got it, the Oscar went to the producer. We got a picture of it, a very nice gold-framed picture,” Petty told The Age in 2004. Petty was also the recipient of a Silver Stanley Award by the Australian Cartooning Association in 2001, a Quill Lifetime Achievement Award in 2009 and a Walkley Award in 2016.

Legacy

Petty’s work will always be remembered for its strong social commentary and its ability to capture the essence of the political climate of the time. Petty leaves behind his loving family and will be dearly missed.