Casco accident claims the life of Dylan Chretien: Obituary

Dylan Chretien Dies in Tragic Casco Accident

Dylan Chretien, a beloved member of the Casco community, passed away on Friday in a fatal accident. The 25-year-old was driving on Route 11 when he lost control of his vehicle and collided with a tree.

Chretien was a graduate of Casco High School and had recently started a successful business in the area. He was known for his infectious smile and kind heart. Chretien was also an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed spending time hunting and fishing with his friends and family.

The community is devastated by the loss of such a vibrant young man. Many have taken to social media to share their condolences and memories of Chretien. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced. The family asks for privacy during this difficult time.

