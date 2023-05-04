Casco Township crash : Fatal crash in Casco Township results in 1 deputy’s death and another’s arrest

Woman Killed in Allegan County Crash

A woman has died in a two-car crash in Casco Township, according to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred on Wednesday around 3 p.m. on 109th Avenue and 66th Street in Casco Township, northeast of South Haven.

Accident Details

The Sheriff’s Office reported that a northbound vehicle on 66th Street failed to stop at the intersection and collided with a westbound vehicle on the driver’s side. The driver of the westbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, and her identity has not been disclosed yet.

The driver of the other vehicle was arrested and taken to the Allegan County Jail. The officials have not disclosed his name and charges until he is arraigned in court. The Sheriff’s Office has stated that alcohol is suspected to be the cause of the accident.

Location of the Incident

The accident occurred at the intersection of 109th Avenue and 66th Street in Casco Township. The location is a rural area northeast of South Haven, Michigan. The map below shows the location of the incident.

Conclusion

The tragic accident in Casco Township has resulted in the loss of a life, and the authorities believe that the incident was caused by drunk driving. This incident highlights the importance of responsible driving and the consequences of driving under the influence. It is crucial for all drivers to follow traffic rules and regulations and never drink and drive.

News Source : Michael Oszust

