Case of missing man Jacob Washington investigated as homicide in Seminole, Oklahoma

Jacob Washington homicide investigation in Seminole, Oklahoma : Missing man found dead in Seminole being investigated as homicide: Jacob Washington identified as victim

Authorities are investigating the case of a missing man, Jacob Washington, as a homicide after his body and truck were found less than a week after he was last seen leaving work in Seminole near Sportsman Lake. The Seminole Nation Lighthorse Police Department is urging anyone with information on Washington’s case to call (405) 652-7358. No further details have been released at this time.

News Source : KFOR.com Oklahoma City

