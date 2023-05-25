Case registered under POCSO Act against Kokrajhar gang-rape suspects

gang-rape victim Kokrajhar : POCSO case registered against 3 accused for alleged gang-rape of 13-year-old girl in Kokrajhar

Police have informed that three individuals have been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. This comes after reports of a teenager being gang-raped by four youths in a moving car in Kokrajhar district earlier this month. The 13-year-old girl was allegedly taken inside the vehicle by force and raped while the car was being driven on National Highway No. 31C.

News Source : Pratidin Time

Silchar gang rape Abduction and assault Juvenile victim Criminal charges for perpetrators Sexual violence against minors