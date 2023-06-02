“caseload management”: DCS Implements Measures to Reduce High Caseloads, Plans to Close Hundreds of Cases This Weekend

Tennessee Department of Children’s Services Launches Weekend Blitz to Close Hundreds of Cases and Prevent Crisis

The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services (DCS) is determined to avoid another crisis similar to the one that occurred in the fall of 2022, where more than 300 children were using DCS office buildings as bedrooms due to overworked case managers. To prevent this from happening again, DCS has organized a weekend blitz where case managers will be hitting the streets in teams of two to close hundreds of cases and prevent a potential crisis.

DCS commissioner Margie Quin has made it clear that the families inside their confidential folders are their priority during the first weekend of June. The case managers will report what they find to the people sitting back at the in-office computers. The in-office workers will then narrow down the families they need to focus on. This innovative approach is expected to close anywhere between 100 and 200 cases, according to former DCS case manager Deshawn Harris.

Harris believes that by lowering caseloads and hiring more people, commissioner Quin hopes to prevent the department from experiencing another crisis. “So, every time we hire someone we are chipping away at that caseload average,” says Quin. “We’ve revamped our hiring process. We’ve lengthened the time that it takes to hire. We are doing more interviews, we are doing more vetting. We’ve lengthened our training from nine weeks to 24 weeks.”

DCS has also increased the salary for case workers by almost $10,000. According to Harris, this has resulted in a waitlist for those wanting to apply. “During the height when we were at our more challenging times, we’d maybe have 10, six or seven people on there. But now those reqs are full, they’re over 100 people,” says Harris.

DCS is taking proactive measures to ensure that children are not left without a place to call home. By increasing salaries and hiring more case managers, DCS is working to create a more stable environment for children in need. With the weekend blitz set to close hundreds of cases, DCS is making progress in ensuring that no child is left behind.

Source Link :DCS taking steps to prevent high caseloads, expecting to close hundreds of cases this weekend/

