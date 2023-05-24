“casemiro neymar manchester united middleman” today : Casemiro touted as intermediary in Neymar’s potential move to Manchester United due to his immense popularity among teammates.

Casemiro Identified as Key Player in Neymar’s Possible Move to Manchester United Due to His Popularity Among Teammates today 2023.

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro could play a key role in any potential transfer of Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar to Manchester United, according to South American football expert Tim Vickery. Neymar has been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent weeks, with reports in France suggesting that the player’s representatives have held talks with several Premier League clubs. Vickery said that Casemiro, who has played alongside Neymar for Brazil, could act as a go-between in negotiations between the player and United.

Read Full story : Casemiro identified as middleman if Neymar joins Manchester United because ‘teammates love him’ /

News Source : Remon Buul

Casemiro as intermediary for Neymar transfer to Manchester United How Casemiro’s role as middleman can benefit Neymar’s move to Manchester United Leveraging Casemiro’s popularity among teammates to facilitate Neymar’s transfer to Manchester United The importance of Casemiro’s network in making Neymar’s Manchester United move a reality Casemiro’s pivotal role in brokering the deal for Neymar’s transfer to Manchester United