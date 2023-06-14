“Cases of People Mistakenly Declared Dead Are Rare, Says Expert”

Bella Montoya : Woman in Ecuador declared dead but later shows signs of life during wake

The story begins with a shocking incident in Ecuador where a woman, Bella Montoya, was declared dead but surprised her family members by showing signs of life from her coffin during her wake. Although such incidents do occur, they are rare, with only a handful of cases worldwide per year of medical professionals erroneously pronouncing a patient dead. In some cases, the misdiagnosis may result from doctors being less diligent or poorly educated, while other cases may be due to medical reasons such as exposure to cold water or certain drugs. Dr. Stephen Hughes, a senior lecturer at the Anglia Ruskin University School of Medicine, explains that determining whether a patient is dead involves trying to get them to respond, looking for signs of blood pumping, and shining a light in their eye to see if their pupils dilate in response. However, brain death is a different matter, where patients still have cardiac and respiratory function, but have suffered the irreversible loss of brain function.

Read Full story : A woman in Ecuador was alive at her wake. A doctor says these cases are rare : NPR /

News Source : Joe Hernandez

