“Casey DeSantis biography”: Casey DeSantis: An Introduction to the Wife of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

Who is Casey DeSantis, Florida’s First Lady and Ron DeSantis’ “Secret Weapon”?

Casey DeSantis, the wife of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, has been making headlines lately as her husband gears up for a potential presidential run in 2024. But who is Casey DeSantis, and what role has she played in her husband’s political success?

Career History

Casey DeSantis began her career as a TV host on the Golf Channel before moving on to reporting and anchoring jobs at WJXT in Jacksonville, Florida. She later worked on special reports for CNN and hosted the roundtable discussion show “The Chat” on WTLV in Jacksonville. In 2019, she became Florida’s first lady at the age of 38, making her the youngest woman to serve in that role.

Role in Ron DeSantis’ Political Success

According to political insiders, Casey DeSantis is a warm and personable complement to her sometimes stiff and socially awkward husband. She often gives speeches praising her husband as “a good dad” and “the embodiment of the American dream.” Behind the scenes, the couple is said to be “in sync” politically, with Casey advising Ron on everything from media appearances to policy. She has been compared to Jackie Kennedy Onassis for her style and poise.

Family and Personal Life

Casey and Ron DeSantis have three children together – Madison, Mason, and Mamie. Madison appeared in a 2018 campaign ad for Ron DeSantis, and the couple held a baptism for Mason at the Florida governor’s mansion with water reportedly collected from the Sea of Galilee on a trip to Israel. Mamie was born while her father was in office, making her the first baby to live in the governor’s mansion in over 50 years.

Casey DeSantis’ Personal Criticisms

Not everyone is a fan of Casey DeSantis, however. Former DeSantis staffers and insiders have criticized her as “paranoid” and “vindictive,” with one Trump operative comparing her to “Lady Macbeth.” Some have suggested that she needs to “take a more traditional role.” One higher-up who worked on one of Ron DeSantis’ campaigns described her as “the scorekeeper.”

Cancer Diagnosis and Advocacy

In October 2021, Casey DeSantis revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and took a brief leave from her husband’s campaign trail. Six months later, she announced that her treatment had been successful and that she was now cancer-free. She has since dedicated herself to raising cancer awareness.

Overall, Casey DeSantis appears to be a multifaceted figure – a former TV journalist, breast cancer survivor, and mom of three who is both praised and criticized for her role in her husband’s political success. As Ron DeSantis’ national profile continues to rise, it will be interesting to see how Casey DeSantis continues to shape his political career – and how her own public profile evolves.

Ron DeSantis Florida Governor’s wife Casey DeSantis biography Casey DeSantis news Casey DeSantis role in Florida politics

News Source : Natalie O’Neill

Source Link :Who is Casey DeSantis, wife of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis?/