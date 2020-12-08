Casey Goodson Death -Dead – Obituary :Casey Goodson was eating a sandwich and it was in his hands when he was murdered by Franklin County police.

Casey Goodson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.

🚨🚨 Casey Goodson he was eating a sandwich and it was in his hands when he was murdered by Franklin County police‼️They claimed it was a gun. He was shot three times in the back 12/4. This has not hit mainstream news yet. We don’t need the media to guide us to the information pic.twitter.com/ISWd9znJlT — ExpectUsSTL365 (@EStl365) December 8, 2020

ExpectUsSTL365 @EStl365 Casey Goodson he was eating a sandwich and it was in his hands when he was murdered by Franklin County policeThey claimed it was a gun. He was shot three times in the back 12/4. This has not hit mainstream news yet. We don’t need the media to guide us to the information