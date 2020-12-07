Casey Goodson Jr. Death -Dead – Obituary : Casey Goodson Jr. has Died .

By | December 7, 2020
0 Comment

Casey Goodson Jr. Death -Dead – Obituary : Casey Goodson Jr. has Died .

Casey Goodson Jr has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.

Hanif Abdurraqib @NifMuhammad not surprised but still frustrated by the fact that the murder of Casey Goodson Jr. happened in Joyce Beatty’s district, and she hasn’t offered any comment, any support for the family, any condolences. No acknowledgement that anything happened at all.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.