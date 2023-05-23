Casey Rivara victim name : Father killed while saving baby ducks in Rocklin

Beloved Father Casey Rivara Killed While Trying to Save Baby Ducks, Teen Driver Suspected

Casey Rivara, a beloved father in Rocklin, California, tragically lost his life while attempting to help a family of ducks cross an intersection. According to reports, Rivara was driving his children home after their swim practice when he noticed the mother duck and ducklings struggling to cross. He got out of his car to assist them, but was hit by a teen driver who was heading east on Stanford Ranch Road. Despite the efforts of first responders, Rivara died at the scene. The community has come together to remember him as a hero, with a growing memorial where people are leaving flowers and rubber ducks. The accident is still under investigation, and no arrests have been made. Meanwhile, concerns about the intersection where the tragedy occurred have been raised, with some residents calling for better safety measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

