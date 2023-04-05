Cash App Founder Bob Lee Killed in SF

Bob Lee, the founder of Cash App, was fatally stabbed in San Francisco.

Cash App Founder Bob Lee Stabbed to Death in San Francisco

Bob Lee, the renowned tech executive and founder of Cash App, was found with life-threatening injuries in his apartment in San Francisco on Tuesday after being stabbed. He was quickly rushed to the hospital but ultimately did not survive the attack. He was only 43 years old.

Before Lee’s untimely death, he had worked as the chief technology officer at Square where he created the popular mobile payment app, Cash App. Cash App is known for being a rival to Venmo and has been widely used by millions of people to send and receive money with ease.

At the time of his death, Lee had been working as the chief product officer at MobileCoin. Josh Goldbard, the CEO of MobileCoin, confirmed Lee’s death with a statement on Wednesday. He referred to Lee as a dear friend and colleague and expressed how the entire company was grieving his loss.

“Bob was a dynamo, a force of nature. Bob was the genuine article. He was made for the world that is being born right now, he was a child of dreams, and whatever he imagined, no matter how crazy, he made real. We will miss you, Bob. We love you,” Goldbard emotionally stated.

The San Francisco Police Department responded to the stabbing call at 2:35 am on Tuesday and discovered Lee with apparent stab wounds. Efforts to save him were made by first responders and medical personnel but they were unfortunately fruitless.

As of this writing, the investigation into Lee’s murder is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Lee had begun his career as a web developer in 1997, slowly working his way up the ladder to eventually become Square’s first-ever chief technology officer in 2010. After leaving Square, he created Cash App in 2013 to great success. In 2021, he joined MobileCoin as its chief product officer.

Lee was known and respected in the tech world for his contributions to various ventures like Elon Musk’s SpaceX, Clubhouse, and the World Health Organization’s Covid-19 app. He also developed an at-home Covid-19 testing company.

In the wake of his passing, many individuals from the tech world have expressed their sorrow and condolences over social media. Dylan Field, the CEO of Figma, tweeted, “So sad to hear of @crazybob’s untimely passing. I first met him in summer 2006 — he didn’t care that I was only 14 and we talked tech / geeked out about programming. We remained connected over the years and he was an early supporter of Figma. It’s so hard to believe he is gone.”

Other influential figures, like TechCrunch’s founder Michael Arrington and Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Twitter, have expressed their fondness for Lee and the impact he had on technological advancements.

“I’ve been friends with @crazybob for 15 years. He was one of the best humans I’ve ever met. I’m so glad we were able to spend time together recently. RIP. I hate what San Francisco has become,” Arrington tweeted. Jack Dorsey posted on Nostr, a site he co-founded, “Heartbreaking. Bob was instrumental to Square and Cash App.”

Lee’s legacy will live on through his many contributions to the tech industry and the lives he touched during his time as an influential figure. May he rest in peace.