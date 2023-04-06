Cash App Founder Fatally Stabbed in San Francisco

The creator of Cash App was fatally attacked with a knife in San Francisco.

Tech Executive Bob Lee Dies After Stabbing Attack in San Francisco

Bob Lee, a popular figure in Silicon Valley and Chief Product Officer of cryptocurrency firm MobileCoin, has died after being stabbed in San Francisco in the early hours of Tuesday. Lee was previously the CTO of Block (formerly known as Square) and the founder of Cash App, used by millions of people to transfer money and invest in markets. The San Francisco police department confirmed that a 43-year-old man was found with stab wounds on Main Street at around 2:30 am on April 3rd. Lee died of his injuries after being taken to the hospital. A homicide investigation is currently underway. Whilst the police have not formally identified the victim, Lee’s colleagues and friends confirmed that he was the victim of the attack. MobileCoin stated, “Our dear friend and colleague, Bob Lee passed away yesterday at the age of 43, survived by a loving family and collection of close friends and collaborators.”

San Francisco Police Seek CCTV Assistance in Homicide Investigations

San Francisco police have made it public that they are now using private cameras to live-monitor ‘significant events’ as part of their investigations into homicides. According to NBC Bay Area, San Francisco suffers from high rates of burglary and theft, but low rates of violent crimes. There have been 12 killings in the city since the beginning of the year, which is higher than the ten homicides recorded by this time in 2021.

Colleagues and Friends Mourn Bob Lee’s Death

Lee’s death has prompted a wave of tributes from colleagues and friends. Lee was known for his work at Square and startups, as well as investment in ventures like SpaceX. He was also famed for his early contribution to Android as a software engineer at Google. Lee’s father wrote on Facebook, “Bobby worked harder than anyone and was the smartest person I have ever known. He will be missed by all those that knew him.” Lee’s death has been seen as another blow to San Francisco’s security amidst rising crime rates.

San Francisco’s Handling of Investigations and Prosecutions Remain Complex

San Francisco’s handling of investigations and prosecutions often attracts comment from local and national media. Lee’s attack and subsequent death has brought renewed attention to the issue of rising crime rates in the city. Broke Jenkins, the San Francisco District Attorney, responded to public outpouring of grief and anger, saying: “I want to extend my sincerest condolences to Mr Lee’s family members and loved ones for his loss. We do not tolerate these horrific acts of violence in San Francisco.” Anyone with information about the attack is encouraged to contact the police on 1-415-575-4444, or text TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.