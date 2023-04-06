Cash App founder killed in San Francisco stabbing

The founder of Cash App has reportedly died following an apparent stabbing incident in San Francisco.

Former Square CTO and Cash App co-founder Bob Lee has died at the age of 43 after an apparent stabbing in San Francisco. Lee’s employer, MobileCoin, confirmed his death, stating that “Bob was a dynamo, a force of nature,” adding that “whatever he imagined, no matter how crazy, he made real.” Lee’s father also confirmed his death, noting that “Bob would give you the shirt off his back.” San Francisco Mayor London Breed called Lee’s death “a horrible tragedy.” No arrests have been made, and police continue to investigate. The tech community has expressed shock and grief at Lee’s passing. Tech investor Ryan Gilbert of Launchpad Capital called Lee “one of a kind,” while MMA fighter Jake Shields remembered Lee as a “loyal friend.” Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, reacted to the news by highlighting the surge in violent crime in San Francisco and tagging San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in his tweet. Jack Dorsey, Square’s CEO, called Lee’s passing “heartbreaking” and noted that Lee was instrumental to Square and Cash App.

Lee joined MobileCoin, a cryptocurrency and digital payments startup, as its chief product officer in 2021. He was widely regarded as a leading figure in the technology industry, having previously held key positions at companies such as Google. Lee played a pivotal role in the development of Square’s flagship product, Cash App, which has become one of the most popular payment apps in the United States.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the Rincon area of San Francisco, where they found a 43-year-old male victim suffering from apparent stab wounds. Despite efforts to save him, Lee succumbed to his injuries. The investigation into his death remains ongoing.

Lee’s passing comes at a time when San Francisco is facing a surge in violent crime. Preliminary police data reports 12 homicides in San Francisco this year, a 20% increase compared to the same period in the previous year. In total, there were 56 homicides in San Francisco in 2022, the same number as in 2021.

Lee’s colleagues and friends have expressed shock and sadness at his untimely death. Figma CEO Dylan Field recalled how he first met Lee back in 2006 and described it as “so hard to believe he is gone.” Mixed Martial Arts fighter Jake Shields remembered Lee as a “loyal friend,” while Square CEO Jack Dorsey noted that Lee was instrumental to Square and Cash App.