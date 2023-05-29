“Cash Luna net worth”: Cash Luna: A Bio-Wiki of the Influential Preacher’s Age, Net Worth, and Career

Who is Cash Luna? Bio Wiki, Age, Net Worth, and Career

Cash Luna is a Guatemalan pastor, televangelist, and writer who has gained international recognition for his spiritual teachings. He is the founder and senior pastor of the Casa de Dios (House of God) church in Guatemala City, which boasts a membership of over 25,000 people. Luna is also a prolific author, with over 50 books published in Spanish and English.

Early Life and Education

Cash Luna was born on August 4, 1962, in Guatemala City, Guatemala. He was raised in a Christian family and began preaching at the age of 18. He received his theological education at the Central American Theological Seminary in Guatemala and also studied at the Latin American Biblical University in Costa Rica.

Career

In 1994, Cash Luna founded the Casa de Dios church in Guatemala City. The church started with only 20 members but quickly grew to become one of the largest and most influential churches in Central America. The church’s mission is to “transform the world through the power of the Gospel,” and it has a strong emphasis on evangelism and social justice.

Luna’s preaching style is charismatic and engaging, and he is known for his ability to connect with people from all walks of life. His sermons often focus on practical advice for living a fulfilling life, and he has a particular interest in helping people overcome financial difficulties.

In addition to his work as a pastor, Cash Luna is also a prolific author. He has written over 50 books on a variety of topics, including Christian living, leadership, and personal finance. Some of his most popular books include “Desata tu éxito” (Unlock Your Success), “El poder de atar y desatar” (The Power of Binding and Loosing), and “El arte de hacer dinero” (The Art of Making Money).

Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cash Luna’s net worth is estimated at $10 million. He earns his income from book sales, speaking engagements, and donations to his church.

Controversies

Despite his popularity and success, Cash Luna has also been the subject of controversy. In 2018, he was accused of accepting bribes from a government official in exchange for his support. Luna denied the allegations, and no charges were filed against him.

In 2020, Luna came under fire for holding in-person church services during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite government orders to limit public gatherings. He defended his decision, stating that he believed it was important for people to have access to spiritual support during difficult times.

Conclusion

Cash Luna is a prominent figure in the world of evangelical Christianity, known for his engaging preaching style and his focus on practical advice for living a fulfilling life. Despite his controversies, he remains a popular and influential figure in Guatemala and beyond. With a net worth of $10 million, he has achieved great financial success through his work as a pastor and author.

Source Link :Who is Cash Luna Bio wiki, age, networth and career/

Cash Luna biography Cash Luna wiki Cash Luna age Cash Luna net worth Cash Luna career