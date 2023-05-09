“cash payments in NYC”: Exploring Cash-Friendly Businesses in NYC: Why a Cashless Society is Not Yet Possible

The Rise of the Cashless Society: Why Some Businesses in New York City Still Accept Cash

As the world becomes increasingly digital, the idea of a cashless society is becoming more prevalent. A cashless society refers to a society where all transactions are conducted electronically, and physical cash ceases to exist. While this may seem like a foreign concept to many, it is already a reality in many countries around the world, including Sweden and China. However, in some areas, such as New York City, cash still plays a significant role in everyday transactions. In this article, we will explore some of the businesses in New York City that are still cash-friendly and why they may choose to remain that way.

The Potential Consequences of a Cashless Society

While the idea of a cashless society may seem appealing to some, it is important to consider the potential consequences that may arise from such a shift. One of the most significant concerns is the potential exclusion of those who do not have access to electronic forms of payment, particularly the elderly and low-income individuals. These individuals may not have access to bank accounts or credit cards and may rely solely on cash for their everyday transactions. Furthermore, a cashless society may also lead to increased surveillance and a loss of privacy, as all transactions would be traceable by banks and governments.

The Shift Towards a Cashless Society

Despite these concerns, many businesses around the world have already made the shift towards becoming cashless. In Sweden, for example, cash transactions now account for only 15% of all payments, with the majority being conducted electronically. In China, mobile payment systems such as Alipay and WeChat Pay have become ubiquitous, with almost all transactions being conducted through these services.

Cash-Friendly Businesses in New York City

However, in New York City, cash still plays a significant role in many businesses. This is partly due to the large number of tourists who visit the city each year, many of whom may not have access to electronic payment systems. Additionally, many small businesses may choose to remain cash-friendly in order to avoid the fees associated with electronic transactions. These fees can be particularly burdensome for small businesses, which may already be operating on thin profit margins.

Katz’s Delicatessen

One example of a cash-friendly business in New York City is the iconic Katz’s Delicatessen, located on the Lower East Side. This legendary deli, which has been in business since 1888, still accepts cash as its primary form of payment. According to Jake Dell, the owner of Katz’s, the decision to remain cash-friendly was made in order to accommodate the large number of tourists who visit the deli each year. Many of these tourists may not have access to electronic payment systems or may be hesitant to use them in a foreign country.

The Strand Bookstore

Another example of a cash-friendly business in New York City is the Strand Bookstore, located in Greenwich Village. This independent bookstore, which has been in business since 1927, still accepts cash as well as all major credit cards. According to Leigh Altshuler, the director of marketing and communications for the Strand, the decision to remain cash-friendly was made in order to accommodate all customers, regardless of their preferred method of payment. Altshuler also noted that the Strand has not seen any significant increase in electronic payments in recent years, indicating that cash is still a preferred method of payment for many customers.

Street Vendors and Food Trucks

In addition to these businesses, there are also many street vendors and food trucks in New York City that still rely primarily on cash transactions. These vendors often operate on thin profit margins and may not have access to electronic payment systems, making cash the most practical method of payment. Furthermore, many customers may prefer to use cash when purchasing street food, as it is often faster and more convenient than using a credit card.

Balancing Electronic and Cash Transactions

While the idea of a cashless society may seem inevitable, it is important to consider the potential consequences and to ensure that all individuals have access to electronic payment systems before making the transition. In the meantime, businesses in New York City and around the world will continue to adapt to the changing landscape of payment methods, balancing the benefits of electronic transactions with the practicality of cash transactions.