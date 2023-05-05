Cass County crash Today : Cass County crash leaves one woman dead and three juveniles injured

Headline: Woman Killed and Three Juveniles Injured in Cass County Crash

Introduction:

A tragic incident occurred in Cass County on Thursday night, resulting in the death of a woman and serious injuries to three juveniles. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the accident involved two vehicles, a 2002 GMC driven by a 16-year-old juvenile and a 2012 Ford driven by Cynthia L. Wasser, 66, of Ottawa, Kansas.

Details of the Accident:

The accident took place near Freeman, Missouri, at Mo 2 and 271 street. The MSHP reported that the GMC crossed the center line and collided with the Ford head-on, causing the Ford to veer off the road and into a ditch. Emergency services responded to the scene immediately after the accident, and the injured individuals were transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Casualties:

Unfortunately, Cynthia L. Wasser, the driver of the Ford, succumbed to her injuries at the hospital shortly after the accident. The three juveniles, who were all male and from Freeman, Missouri, were seriously injured and required medical attention. The driver of the GMC was one of the injured juveniles, along with a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old.

Investigation:

The MSHP has launched a full investigation into the accident to determine the cause of the crash. It is not yet clear whether drugs, alcohol, or distracted driving were factors in the accident. However, the MSHP has reminded drivers to remain focused and alert while on the road and to prioritize safety at all times.

Conclusion:

The tragic accident in Cass County serves as a reminder of the importance of safe driving practices. Drivers must remain vigilant and focused while on the road to prevent accidents and protect themselves and other road users. As the investigation continues, we extend our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of Cynthia L. Wasser and wish the injured juveniles a speedy recovery.

News Source : KSHB 41 Kansas City News

Source Link :Woman killed, three juveniles injured in Cass County crash/