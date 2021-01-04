Cassandra Rideout Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Cassandra Rideout,crash on New Years Eve killed a 30-year-old woman .
Cassandra Rideout has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 4. 2021.
Ontario NOW is in Lakeshore, Ontario. 6 hrs · The Ontario Provincial Police say a crash on New Years Eve killed a 30-year-old woman who was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with another. Police had to shut down a stretch of County Road 46 east of Manning Road for several hours to investigate the collision that claimed the life of Cassandra Rideout. A 31-year-old man, also from Lakeshore, faces two charges in connection to the crash, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm. The charges against Jonathan Grellette have not been proven in court. Grellette will appear in the Windsor Ontario Court of Justice on January 27 https://blackburnnews.com/…/new-years-eve-crash…/…
