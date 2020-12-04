Cassie Johnson Death -Dead – Obituaries: CPD Officer Cassie Johnson has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

December 4, 2020
0 Comment

CPD Officer Cassie Johnson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 3, 2020.

“US Attorney Mike Stuart on Twitter: “So very saddened by the tragic killing of CPD Officer Cassie Johnson. Senseless. A despicable act. God Bless Officer Johnson and her family. We stand with all our “Guardians of Justice” as we mourn her loss. We stand together. We stand resolved. ”

