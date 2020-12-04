Cassie Johnson Death -Dead – Obituaries: CPD Officer Cassie Johnson has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

CPD Officer Cassie Johnson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 3, 2020.

“US Attorney Mike Stuart on Twitter: “So very saddened by the tragic killing of CPD Officer Cassie Johnson. Senseless. A despicable act. God Bless Officer Johnson and her family. We stand with all our “Guardians of Justice” as we mourn her loss. We stand together. We stand resolved. ”

So very saddened by the tragic killing of CPD Officer Cassie Johnson. Senseless. A despicable act. God Bless Officer Johnson and her family. We stand with all our “Guardians of Justice” as we mourn her loss. We stand together. We stand resolved. https://t.co/BZvB5kGiGO — US Attorney Mike Stuart (@USAttyStuart) December 4, 2020

Tributes

Another #HERO killed in the line of duty. Officer Cassie Johnson, age 28, was shot in the face while investigating a parking complaint. She was a police officer for two years. Pray for her family, friends, and @CharlestonPDWV. pic.twitter.com/ToP2MUSkIm — New Jersey State PBA (@NJSPBA) December 4, 2020

Please help this family know that we back the blue and donate to their cause now… Lord do not let Patrolman Cassie Johnsons life be taken in vain… please allow this to somehow be for Your Glory!! AMEN! Patrolman Cassie Johnson https://t.co/yGSoc1x5au — #Trump2020 Big Grizz #Trump2020 (@RepubAcklin) December 4, 2020

Sadly, thoughts & prayers to family, coworkers, residents of CHARLESTON, W.V.-Officer Cassie Johnson, shot two days ago by suspect while she was responding to call regarding parking complaint. Was hospitalized for two days until she was taken off of life support and passed away. https://t.co/uMkq4BYAWa — Church Security Institute (@ChurchSecurityI) December 4, 2020