By | December 4, 2020
Cassie Johnson Death -Dead – Obituaries: PO Cassie Johnson has Died –

PO Cassie Johnson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 4, 2020.

“Angel L Maysonet🇵🇷🇺🇸👮🏻‍♂️💙🖤 on Twitter: “Rest In Peace @CharlestonPDWV PO Cassie Johnson who died on 12/3/20 as a result of gunshot wounds sustained on 12/1/20 while responding to a parking dispute. Her organs were donated to continue her life of service. Please retweet to honor her #BlueLivesMatter #BacktheBlue ”

