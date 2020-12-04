Cassie Johnson Death -Dead – Obituaries: PO Cassie Johnson has Died –
PO Cassie Johnson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 4, 2020.
“Angel L Maysonet🇵🇷🇺🇸👮🏻♂️💙🖤 on Twitter: “Rest In Peace @CharlestonPDWV PO Cassie Johnson who died on 12/3/20 as a result of gunshot wounds sustained on 12/1/20 while responding to a parking dispute. Her organs were donated to continue her life of service. Please retweet to honor her #BlueLivesMatter #BacktheBlue ”
Rest In Peace @CharlestonPDWV PO Cassie Johnson who died on 12/3/20 as a result of gunshot wounds sustained on 12/1/20 while responding to a parking dispute. Her organs were donated to continue her life of service. Please retweet to honor her #BlueLivesMatter #BacktheBlue 😞💙🖤 pic.twitter.com/iOKXv3d9Lo
— Angel L Maysonet🇵🇷🇺🇸👮🏻♂️💙🖤 (@bigricanman) December 4, 2020
Tributes
