Cassie Johnson Obituary charleston wv: Charleston Officer Cassie Johnson has Died .
Charleston Officer Cassie Johnson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
Final call for badge number 146 END OF WATCH | Live special coverage of the final farewell for Charleston Officer Cassie Johnson, 28, who was killed in the line of duty while responding to a parking lot complaint. Family and friends gather Tuesday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center for funeral services.
Source: (20+) Facebook
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.