Cast Member of “Sistas,” Ebony Obsidian, Shares News of Her Mother’s Passing Through Obituary

Obituary of Ebony Obsidian’s Mother

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ebony Obsidian’s mother. As a beloved member of her family and community, she will be deeply missed.

Ebony Obsidian is a cast member on the hit TV show “Sistas,” and her mother was a source of love, support, and inspiration for her throughout her life and career. Her passing is a profound loss for Ebony and her family, as well as for all those who knew and loved her.

While we mourn her passing, we also celebrate the life and legacy of Ebony’s mother. She was a devoted mother, a loyal friend, and a compassionate member of her community. Her kind heart and generous spirit touched the lives of many, and her memory will continue to inspire and uplift those who knew her.

We extend our deepest sympathies to Ebony and her family during this difficult time. May they find comfort in their memories of her mother and the knowledge that she will always be with them in spirit.

